The Taliban on Monday announced a three-day nationwide unilateral ceasefire during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, following a significant increase in violence in recent days in the country.

"In order that the Mujahideen (the name by which the Taliban refer to themselves) again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion with a greater peace of mind, all Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid," the Taliban's press office said in a statement on Monday. EFE