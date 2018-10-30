An aerial view of high-rise buildings emerging through fog covering the skyline of Doha, as the sun rises over the city, in Doha, Qatar, Feb 15, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

The Taliban said Tuesday it has deployed five members who were freed in 2015 from the United States military prison in Guantanamo Bay (Cuba), to its political office in Qatar, the Taliban delegation likely to participate in possible future peace negotiations.

The five prisoners were freed from Guantanamo three years ago in exchange for Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl of the US military, who had been captured by the Taliban five years earlier. The five have been living in Qatar since then under restrictions on them travelling to the war zone.