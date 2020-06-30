A Taliban hit-squad assassinated a charismatic blind police chief, Shah Mohammad, known for taking the fight back to the rebel group and surviving dozens of attacks for nearly two decades in Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan province.
Afghan security officials patrol on highway in Helmand, Afghanistan, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR
Afghan security official stands guard on highway in Helmand, Afghanistan, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR
