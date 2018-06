A picture made available on 25 Oct. 25, 2008 shows the Afghan National Army on patrol in Badghis province in northwestern Afghanistan on Oct. 23, 2008. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least 30 Afghan soldiers were killed in early hours of Wednesday in a Taliban attack on two security checkpoints in the Badghis province in western Afghanistan, marking the first large-scale attack by the group since a three-day ceasefire ended on Sunday.

A group of Taliban militants launched an assault on two checkpoints at 1.30 am, although most of the casualties took place when the government sent reinforcements to the area, Badghis governor Ghafoor Malikzai told EFE.