Nearly 80 percent of Kabul was without power on Monday after the Taliban blew up an electricity pylon in Kiligai, an unsafe area in northern Baghlan province in Afghanistan, officials said.

The power lines transmitting around 300MW of power from Uzbekistan to the capital and neighboring provinces were cut off early Monday, Nangialai Myakhil, Deputy Operation Chief of Afghanistan's government owned power utility (DABS), told EFE.