Flames rise after a bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An afghan woman reacts after a huge bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An afghan soldier keeps people away from the scene of a bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan school children leave the scene of a huge bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Flames rise after a bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A group of Taliban fighters on Wednesday attacked an international aid group in the center of Afghanistan's capital, injuring at least nine people, a police spokesperson said.

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for the Kabul police, told EFE that a group of Taliban militants stormed the compound of the building housing the office of the non-profit, Counterpart International, in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul.