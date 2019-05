Flames rise after a bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An afghan woman reacts after a huge bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An afghan soldier keeps people away from the scene of a bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan school children leave the scene of a huge bomb blast near the office of a Non-Government Organization and Attorney General's office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A group of Taliban fighters has attacked the compound of a United States-funded international aid group in the center of Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, injuring at least nine people officials said.

The attackers first triggered an explosion and then stormed the compound of the building housing the office of the global development charity, Counterpart International, in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul.