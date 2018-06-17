The Taliban on Sunday ordered its fighters not to visit areas controlled by the Afghan government, a day after an attack by the Islamic State terror group against a gathering of insurgents and civilians left 25 dead.
The attack cast a shadow over the rapprochement between the Taliban and the army after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a unilateral truce, which was followed two days later by the announcement of a three-day ceasefire by the Taliban marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.