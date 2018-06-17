An Afghan man who was injured in a suicide bomb attack in Rodat district, Nangarhar province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jun 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan national army officers search alleged Taliban fighters during a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan civilians carrying the national flag along with the Taliban flag stand with Taliban fighters and army soldiers to celebrate a three-day ceasefire on second day of Eid al-Fitr, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Taliban on Sunday ordered its fighters not to visit areas controlled by the Afghan government, a day after an attack by the Islamic State terror group against a gathering of insurgents and civilians left 25 dead.

The attack cast a shadow over the rapprochement between the Taliban and the army after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a unilateral truce, which was followed two days later by the announcement of a three-day ceasefire by the Taliban marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.