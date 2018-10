Nasreen Studa, a candidate for upcoming Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of the Parliament) elections during an election campaign in Herat, Afghanistan, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan men sit next to campaign posters of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary on a shop in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Campaign posters of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election are installed on a light pole in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The Taliban on Monday appealed to the people of Afghanistan to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, calling them an attempt to legitimize the presence of foreign troops in the country.

The campaign for the elections, set for Oct. 20, began around 10 days ago and will continue for around three weeks.