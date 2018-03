(FILE) Afghan soldiers from ANA (Afghanistan National Army) closing a section of the road to the city of Shewan, where an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) composed by several artillery shells, rockets and C4 explosive was found, in the Farah province in Afghanistan, May 20, 2010. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Taliban fighters have taken control of a district in the Farah province of western Afghanistan - the first district to fall into their hands in 2018 - after clashes in which at least 10 members of the security forces were killed, official sources told EFE on Monday.

The fighting took place on Sunday night when dozens of Taliban fighters attacked the administrative compound of the Anar Dara district from many directions, according Nasir Mehri, the spokesperson of the governor of the province.