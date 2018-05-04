The Taliban has captured Kohistan district in the northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan after five days of clashes with security forces, the group's first victory since the start of its spring offensive on Apr. 25, Afghan officials said Friday.

Several groups of Taliban fighters launched attacks against check points in Kohistan district five days ago, capturing them one-by-one while restricting the Afghan security forces to the headquarters of the local administration, Badakhshan police spokesperson Sanaullah Rohani told EFE.