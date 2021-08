An Afghan security official stands gaurd at a check point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 12 August 2021. EFE-EPA/M SADIQ

The Taliban Friday claimed that they captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, in their most significant military breakthrough so far since the insurgents began their offensive after foreign troops started withdrawing in May.

Taliban spokesperson Qari Yusuf Ahmadi tweeted that the militants had taken control of the Kandahar governor's office, police headquarters, and several other centers in the city.