Afghan girls, injured in a bomb blast a day earlier, pose for a photograph at the scene of last night's truck bomb blast that targeted Green Village camp belonging to foreigners in Kabul, Jan.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The Taliban Tuesday claimed the responsibility of a truck bomb attack in Kabul that left at least four dead and over 100 wounded in a residential area frequented by foreigners in eastern part of the Afghan capital.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said attackers on Monday night blew up a truck laden with explosives before entering Green Village compound in Kabul.