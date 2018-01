A man falls from the fourth floor as he tries to use fabric to scale down the facade of a wall after an armed attack the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan and NATO security forces arrive at the scene of an armed attack in the Intercontinental Hotel (in background) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

People pass by as smoke billows from the Intercontinental Hotel (in the background) after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security forces secure the road leading to the Intercontinental hotel (in the background) after an attack by armed gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Taliban on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on an upscale hotel in Kabul in which at least 10 people died, including one foreigner and four assailants.

A shootout between militants and police that went on for close to 12 hours began at around 9 pm on Saturday at the heavily guarded luxury Intercontinental Hotel, located atop a hill in the west of the Afghan capital.