Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for attending an international peace conference in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, co-founder of the Taliban and head of the insurgent group's political office in Qatar, arrived in Kabul on Saturday from the southern city of Kandahar.