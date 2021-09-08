The collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and the subsequent return of the Taliban have raised fears about the regrouping of the al-Qaeda terror group that carried out the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
Taliban forces, wearing uniform in colors of former Afghan Army, stand guard at a road side check point in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER
Taliban forces stand guard at a road side check point in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER
The collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and the subsequent return of the Taliban have raised fears about the regrouping of the al-Qaeda terror group that carried out the 9/11 attacks on the United States.