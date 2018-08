An Afghan national army officer searches a vehicle on the highway linking Kabul and Ghazni provinces, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Taliban on Sunday continued with their offensive to seize control of the strategic easter Afghan city of Ghazni, the third day in a row on which their forces battled government troops supported by US airstrikes.

Communications with the city have been cut off, thus obscuring the situation, although at a press conference held in the capital, army chief of staff Sharif Yaftali said that the strategic areas of the city were still under government control.