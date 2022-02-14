The Taliban security forces on Monday forced markets in Kabul to shut down and destroyed some shops which had been decorated to mark the Valentine's day, which the regime considers to be against Islam and Afghan traditions.
Afghan police attend a ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER
