A view of the aerial firing by the Taliban as US withdraws its last soldiers from Kabul, Afghanistan, 31 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A handout photo made available by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and last US soldier to depart Afghanistan, boarding a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Jack Holt / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hours after the last plane carrying US forces left Kabul airport, the Taliban announced the "complete independence" of Afghanistan and promised to form a new inclusive Islamic government under its leadership.

The Taliban's main spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced at a press conference at the airport early Tuesday that the country had made "huge sacrifices" in the past 20 years, undergone "endless suffering" and finally, with its might and resolve, it was able to "gain the country's independence" from foreign forces.