Hours after the last plane carrying US forces left Kabul airport, the Taliban announced the "complete independence" of Afghanistan and promised to form a new inclusive Islamic government under its leadership.
The Taliban's main spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced at a press conference at the airport early Tuesday that the country had made "huge sacrifices" in the past 20 years, undergone "endless suffering" and finally, with its might and resolve, it was able to "gain the country's independence" from foreign forces.