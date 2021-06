Afghan security officials present arrested members of the Taliban, on the outskirt area of Ghazni, Afghanistan, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

Afghan security officials patrol a village after they cleared the area of Taliban militants in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 31 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

With exactly a month on Tuesday since foreign forces started the final phase of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban has been gaining ground in the war-torn country with the government unable to recover lost territory despite repeated promises.