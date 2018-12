Unidentified representatives of Afghan Taliban movement speak prior to the start of the Second Moscow round of Afghanistan peace settlement talks on the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The Taliban held preliminary talks with United States authorities at a meeting held in the United Arab Emirates, the insurgents said Tuesday.

Peace talks organized by Pakistan between representatives of the Taliban, the US and the Afghan government were being held on Monday and Tuesday in the UAE.