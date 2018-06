Taliban insurgents on Friday kidnapped 33 Afghan employees of a local highway construction firm in Kandahar province in Afghanistan, in an attack in which four policemen died and one was wounded, according to official sources.

The insurgents carried out the attack around 1.30 am local time in Spin-Boldak district and kidnapped 33 Afghan employees (20 security guards and 13 technical staff), Kandahar governor's spokesperson Dawood Ahmadi told EFE.