Members of the Afghan security services and National Army (ANA) secure a road leading to the Baghlan-Kunduz provincial border, Afghanistan, Sep. 30, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/AJMAL OMARI

Afghan security official patrol in Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz, Afghanistan, May 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

At least 41 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and another 15 wounded in two separate attacks by Taliban rebels against security check posts in northern Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, officials said Tuesday.

Safi Amiri, Deputy Provincial Council Chief of Kunduz province, told EFE that Taliban fighters had launched attacks on the check posts shortly after midnight in two areas on the outskirts of Kunduz city.