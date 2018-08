Afghan security forces patrol in a street of Ghazni during an operation against suspected Taliban members, in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 4, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NAWEED HAQJOO

The Taliban on Friday launched a strong offensive to seize control of eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni, a city of great strategic importance, making it a major military achievement of the insurgent group after occupying Kunduz in 2015 and Farah in May.

"The attack by hundreds of heavily armed Taliban fighters from all four directions of the city started at 12.30 am and is still ongoing," provincial governor spokesperson Arif Noori told EFE.