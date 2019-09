An Afghan man in a wheelchair passes next to a vehicle belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghanistan's Taliban insurgency on Sunday revoked the prohibition it had imposed five months earlier on operations conducted by the International Committee of the Red Cross in the country and gave the aid group's staff a renewed guarantee of security.

In a statement, the Islamist militant group said that it made the decision to lift the ban on ICRC activities following peace negotiations in the capital of Qatar, Doha. EFE-EPA