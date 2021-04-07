Afghan security officials patrol in Herasak district of Nangahar province, after the security forces cleared the area of militants, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

The authorities in Afghanistan reported Wednesday the arrest of 11 Taliban members involved in a wave of targeted killings in the country, including one on the well-known Afghan journalist Yama Syawash in November in Kabul.