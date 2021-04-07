The authorities in Afghanistan reported Wednesday the arrest of 11 Taliban members involved in a wave of targeted killings in the country, including one on the well-known Afghan journalist Yama Syawash in November in Kabul.
Afghan security officials patrol in Herasak district of Nangahar province, after the security forces cleared the area of militants, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
The authorities in Afghanistan reported Wednesday the arrest of 11 Taliban members involved in a wave of targeted killings in the country, including one on the well-known Afghan journalist Yama Syawash in November in Kabul.