The Taliban have named the co-founder of the group as the head of their political office in Qatar with an aim to strengthen ongoing negotiations with the United States to put an end to the Afghan conflict.

"In accordance with the decree issued by the Leader of Islamic Emirate (as the Taliban refer to themselves), the esteemed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the deputy of the Leader in Political Affairs and the chief of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement late Thursday.