Taliban order women, girls to wear burqa in Afghanistan

An Afghan burqa-clad women from northern provinces stands near her shelter after she fled from her home due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Directors from different provincial offices of Taliban's Ministry of the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice attend a ceremony organized by Minister Sheikh Muhammad Khalid Hanafi ordering Afghan women to wear full-body veils while in public, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 May 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER