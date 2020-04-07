Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Esper and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on the declaration of a peace deal signed between the USA and the Taliban, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 February 2020. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar shake hands during the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, 29 February 2020 (issued 01 March 2020). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The Taliban on Tuesday said that it was pulling out of prisoner swap talks with the government over the delay in the release of insurgent leaders from Afghan jails that would have kick-started broader peace negotiations under an agreement with the United States.

“Unfortunately, their (prisoners’) release has been delayed under one pretext or another till now. Therefore, our technical team will not participate in fruitless meetings with relevant sides,” Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson in Qatar, tweeted. EFE-EPA