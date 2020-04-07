The Taliban on Tuesday said that it was pulling out of prisoner swap talks with the government over the delay in the release of insurgent leaders from Afghan jails that would have kick-started broader peace negotiations under an agreement with the United States.
“Unfortunately, their (prisoners’) release has been delayed under one pretext or another till now. Therefore, our technical team will not participate in fruitless meetings with relevant sides,” Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson in Qatar, tweeted. EFE-EPA