Afghan women hold placards reading in Dari 'Peace is our supreme thinking' as they rally to the provincial Governor's compound during a protest against the lack of their representation in a possible peace deal between the Taliban and the US, in Herat, Afghanistan, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Former Taliban militants surrender their weapons during a reconciliation ceremony in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday officially rejected the government’s invitation to the upcoming Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace, calling it a conspiracy by the government to prolong its stay in power.

The Jirga is a grand council or traditional assembly of delegates from around Afghanistan set to take place on Apr. 29.