Private militia loyal to Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander patrols after security forces took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 04 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Families displaced from districts where fighting is going on between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, wait for relief as they live in temporary shelters in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 04 August 2021. EFE-EPA/M. SADIQ

Families displaced from districts where fighting is going on between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, wait for relief as they live in temporary shelters in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 04 August 2021. EFE-EPA/M. SADIQ

The Taliban's rapid territorial gains across Afghanistan has put the country on the brink of a new transition of power that could return women to a dark era of oppression, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a Thursday report.

With the United States' decision to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, a process that is nearing completion, the Taliban have launched an offensive that has allowed them to control or contest half of Afghanistan's districts and consequently reimpose their regime in those territories.