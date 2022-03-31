The Taliban Thursday replaced the black-red-and-green Afghan national flag atop the historic Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul with their white banner that bears the Islamic proclamation of faith inscribed in black.
A Taliban fighter raises their flag on a vehicle as they patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER
Afghan police hold Taliban white flag with the Muslim faith proclamation and the regime's former name Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate during their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 09 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER