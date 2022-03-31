Afghan police hold Taliban white flag with the Muslim faith proclamation and the regime's former name Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate during their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 09 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

A Taliban fighter raises their flag on a vehicle as they patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

The Taliban Thursday replaced the black-red-and-green Afghan national flag atop the historic Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul with their white banner that bears the Islamic proclamation of faith inscribed in black.