Taliban insurgents on Wednesday called on the United Nations to take action against Afghan security forces and foreign troops stationed in the country who they claim have violated human rights and attacked civilians.

In an open letter to the United Nations, the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and Human Rights Watch, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the name the extremist Islamic movement uses to refer to itself - claimed that pro-government troops had targeted civilians, schools, religious centers, hospitals and markets across Afghanistan.