A teacher gives private lessons from her home to a group of Afghan children in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 December 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Taliban Wednesday barred Class 7 to 12 girls from attending schools pending a decision on their uniform designs according to Islamic law, in a sudden departure from their earlier announcement that all Afghan females would be allowed to attend classes this week.

The fresh order to keep the secondary schools for girls closed came immediately after the institutions reopened in Afghanistan for the first time after the Islamists seized power in August last year.