Taliban take three more provincial Afghan capitals without a fight

Taliban militants gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Taliban militants raise their flag as they gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August (issued 15 August). EPA-EFE/STRINGER