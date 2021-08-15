Three more provincial capitals of Afghanistan -- the cities of Jalalabad, Gardiz and Nilli -- fell to the Taliban in recent hours without a fight, officials told EFE on Sunday.
Taliban take three more provincial Afghan capitals without a fight
Taliban militants gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Taliban militants raise their flag as they gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August (issued 15 August). EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August (issued 15 August). EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Three more provincial capitals of Afghanistan -- the cities of Jalalabad, Gardiz and Nilli -- fell to the Taliban in recent hours without a fight, officials told EFE on Sunday.