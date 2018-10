Austin Scott Miller (L), the US commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in the country, attends a meeting in which a Taliban militants opened fire and killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander and Provincial Intelligence Chief as US General Miller escaped unhurt, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghan security officials check vehicles on a road side as security has been intensified ahead of parliamentary elections in Helmand, Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WATAN YAR

The Taliban on Friday threatened to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan and block roads in the country.

The insurgents allege that the elections, which will be held on Saturday, are aimed at legitimizing the presence of foreign troops in the country.