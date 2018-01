A view from a bullet hole in a glass showing the Intercontinental hotel that was attacked by Taliban militants, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Relatives cry beside the bodies of children, who were killed when a rocked hit a civilian house in Qarabaghi village of Ghazni city while a military operation was going on near the area, after they were brought to a hospital in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

An Afghan security officials stands guard at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Relatives react as they attend the funeral of one of the victims of a suicide bomb attack, in Kabul, Afganistan, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People attend the funeral of one of the victims of a suicide bomb attack, in Kabul, Afganistan, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The Taliban Tuesday threatened the United States of more violence and bloodshed after the latter ruled out peace talks with the rebels following recent attacks in Afghanistan.

The rebels, who have until now systematically rejected the Afghan government's call for dialogue, said in a statement that US president Donald Trump and his allies have been advocating war and not peace.