Afghans attend a presidential campaign for the incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his vice presidential candidates, in Herat, Afghanistan, Aug.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan women attend a presidential campaign for the incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his vice presidential candidates, in Herat, Afghanistan, Aug.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

The Taliban on Tuesday warned that election rallies for Afghan presidential polls will be attacked, denouncing the democratic exercise due next month as a ploy aided by foreigners to hoodwink common Afghans.

The warning comes in the midst of peace talks between Taliban and the United States for ending an 18-year old war in Afghanistan.