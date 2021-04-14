Afghan security officials pass by the wreck of a military helicopter that crashed during an operation against militants, in Herasak district of Nangahar province, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Taliban to boycott talks, resume attacks if US troops do not pullout by May 1

The Taliban warned Wednesday that they would boycott all negotiations for peace in Afghanistan and resume attacks on foreign troops if they did not adhere to the May 1 deadline for withdrawal under the Doha agreement.