A file picture shows representatives of the Afghan Taliban movement (L-R) Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and Mullah Shahabuddin Delawar attend the Afghanistan peace settlement talks on the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The United States and Taliban officials have decided to take a two-day break in ongoing peace talks in Qatar before regrouping again over the weekend for the negotiations to end 17 years of Afghanistan conflict, the two sides said on Thursday.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, who is leading the American team, said on his twitter handle that the negotiators will regroup on Saturday after a two-day pause for internal deliberations.