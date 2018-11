Family members and friends of wounded people wait outside the gate of Emergency hospital after a suicide attack targeted part of an ongoing demonstration against Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

A Taliban delegation had participated in a three-day meeting in Qatar with representatives of the United States to discuss a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict, the rebel group confirmed Monday.

"A high level delegation of the Islamic Emirate met with high level US delegation in Qatar on 14,15 and 16 of November and held talks on a peaceful solution to the Afghan war," said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement.