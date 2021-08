Afghan security forces patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 03 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan security forces patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 03 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

New York, Aug 4 (EFE).– Taliban fighters have executed soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government, Human Rights Watch said in a chilling report on Wednesday.

The United States Embassy in Kabul also tweeted about alleged rights violations by Taliban militants who use civilians as human shields.