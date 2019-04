Afghanistan's president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani (R), chief executive Abdullah Abdullah (C), and former president, Hamid Karzai (L) attend the funeral prayers ceremony of Subghatullah Mujadidi, a former president, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The first meeting between Taliban and Afghan government representatives on ending the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan has been canceled after a row over who should attend, officials said on Friday.

The meeting alongside a delegation of the United States was to be held between Friday and Sunday in Qatar but the host country rejected a list of 250 participants submitted by Kabul, a statement from Afghan President Ashraf Gani’s office said.