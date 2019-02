Veteran marathon runner Alex Vanegas (C), who was arrested for disturbing the peace on Nov. 2, 2018, when he sang Nicaragua's national anthem at a cemetery in Managua, was among several detained protesters released ahead of talks aimed at resolving a severe socio-political crisis. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Juan Bautista, a demonstrator detained during violent anti-government protests in Nicaragua last year, sings the national anthem after being released on Feb. 27, 2019, from a prison in Managua. Numerous prisoners were released ahead of talks aimed at resolving a severe socio-political crisis. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Protesters sing the national anthem and show the national flag after being released from prison in Managua, Nicaragua, on Feb. 27, 2019. Ahead of the resumption of talks between the government and opposition, President Daniel Ortega's administration released a group of people who were jailed during violent protests that erupted in April 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Talks aimed at resolving Nicaragua's deadly socio-political crisis resumed Wednesday between government and opposition representatives but without the participation of leftist President Daniel Ortega.

The Vatican's apostolic nuncio to Nicaragua, Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag; and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the archbishop of Managua, are serving as observers to the negotiations, which have resumed after a national dialogue that began in mid-May 2018 was indefinitely suspended.