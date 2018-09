South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha (C) speaks at the Co-Chairs Press Conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN, at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

The South Korean foreign minister said Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Vietnam that there was an historic opportunity to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and achieve lasting peace in the region.

Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea's weapons program has been a threat to global peace for many years but diplomatic efforts have brought the regime back to the discussion table.