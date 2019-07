Mahouts ride domesticated elephants across a river as they take part in a program to push back wild elephants from plantations and settlements, in Negeri Antara, Aceh, Indonesia, Apr.27, 2019. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Acehnese villagers use firecrackers, lights, fireworks and loud noises to scare off wild elephants from entering the village in Negeri Antara, Aceh, Indonesia, Feb.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/HOTLI

Rere, a four-and-half-year-old rescued Sumatran orangutan, hangs from a tree after being released into the wild at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program (SOCP) Reintroduction and Quarantine Station in Jantho, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, Jun.18, 2019. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Acehnese villagers watch Ida, a 60-year-old domesticated elephant fatally injured in the leg during a fight with a wild elephant while she was used in a program to push back the wild elephants from plantations and settlements, in Negeri Antara, Aceh, Indonesia, Feb.12, 2019 EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A wild elephant (L) and a domesticated elephant used to push the wild elephants away from the area during a confrontation as a ranger monitors the situation on the ground at front, in Negeri Antara, Aceh, Indonesia, Feb.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A veterinarian readies to shoot a syringe of anesthetic into a wild elephants, part of an operation to track and install GPS collars for satellite tracking near Cot Girek, north Aceh, Indonesia, Jun.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Ida, a 60-year-old domesticated elephant fatally injured in the leg during a fight with a wild elephant while she was used in a program to push back the wild elephants from plantations and settlements, in Negeri Antara, Aceh, Indonesia, Feb.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Humans and wild Sumatran elephants are engaged in a fierce conflict in the Indonesian province of Aceh. To mediate between the two groups, 31 tamed pachyderms have been enlisted in a bid to prevent the species' extinction.

Since 2007, between 700 and 1,100 elephants have died because of human activity such as road expansion, plantations – especially palm oil crops – and settlements, which have reduced and infringed upon the habitats of countless animals in the lush region.