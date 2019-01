The cargo vessel Oriental Nadeshiko (L) is guided by the rescue boat Anneliese Kramer from the German Maritime Search and Rescue or Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger (DGzRS) nearby Otterndorf, northern Germany, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

A Panamanian tanker carrying hazardous cargo that was en route to Spain ran aground early Monday at the mouth of a river in Germany that flows into the North Sea, maritime authorities said.

The Oriental Nadeshiko, which is 124 meters (407 feet) long and was carrying over 9,000 metric tons (9929 US tons) of highly flammable liquids, became grounded on the Elbe estuary near the city of Cuxhaven in northwestern Germany after departing from Bützfleth harbor.