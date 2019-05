A herd of elephants walking as Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, is seen in the background in Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya, 29 December 2015. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Maasai moran looking after calfs as they graze at the foot of Mt. Kilimanjaro 25 April 2014. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Tanzania’s government said Wednesday that it is considering installing a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) is studying the possibility of putting the transport system on the highest peak in Africa to boost tourism, according to official sources.