Tanzania's president John Magufuli, a Covid-19 skeptic, has died at the age of 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Wednesday.
In a televised speech to the nation, Hassan said he had died from heart disease.
Tanzanian President John Magufuli (C) and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (behind) dance with traditional dancers during the official commissioning ceremony of the Nairobi Southern Bypass road in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 November 2016 (reissued 17 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Tanzanian President John Magufuli (C) delivers his speech during the official commissioning ceremony of the Nairobi Southern Bypass road in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 November 2016 (reissued 17 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL IRUNGU
President John Magufuli (C) formally accepts presidential winner's certificate after winning another 5 year term after the recent elections, Dodoam, Tanzania, 01 November 2020 (reissued 17 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ANTHONY SIAME
