Hundreds of people have approach the Tarajal border, the only allowed passage between Ceuta and Morocco, newly opened after 2 years, 2 months and 4 days since its closure was decreed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Ceuta on May 17, 2022. EFE/Reduan

It has taken two years, two months and four days for the border at Tarajal – the only crossing point between the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa and Morocco – to officially reopen since its closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

People arriving from Morocco overnight Monday were greeted with cheers and happy faces at the border, where hundreds of people had gathered.